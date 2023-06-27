Russia-Ukraine war: Plane belonging to Wagner chief reportedly lands in Belarus

A jet belonging to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly flown to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday (June 27). Several media reports mentioned that a flight-tracking website showed Wagner chief's plane flying out of Rostov and landing near Minsk.

This comes just a few days after Prigozhin lead an armed revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government on Saturday.

However, it was not confirmed whether or not Prigozhin was on the Russian-registered Embraer Legacy 600 jet that reached the neighbouring nation — an ally of Russia.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who mediated a deal to halt a mutiny by Prigozhins mercenary fighters, said on Tuesday that long-standing tensions between Moscow's army and the Wagner mercenary group had been mismanaged.

The mutiny came after a series of claims and counterclaims made by Wagner's chief as the feud between him and the Russian army had escalated for months. Prigozhin made increasingly scathing statements against generals.

Lukashenko said, "We missed the situation, and then we thought that it would resolve itself, but it did not resolve."

Lukashenko also said that it had been "painful" to watch events unfold in Russia. He further mentioned that during the crisis situaion, he had put Belarusian troops and police on full alert.

"Two people who fought at the front clashed, there are no heroes in this case," he added, referring to the Wagner chief and his rival Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Russian defence ministry also said on Tuesday that it was preparing to take over military hardware belonging to the Wagner mercenary group to Moscow's regular army.

The defence ministry said in a statement online, "Preparations are underway for the transfer of heavy military equipment from the private military company Wagner to units of the Russian armed forces."

Also read: Putin says Wagner mutineers 'can join army or go to Belarus' in his address to Russians Putin accuses the West The Russian president on accused Ukraine and its Western allies of wanting Russians to "kill each other". During a Monday night address, he also claimed that the Prigozhin's uprising was "doomed to fail". He has a special mention to the civilians for showing "unity" in the face of a "treacherous" rebellion.

The Kremlin on Tuesday that Putin's authority had not been weakened by the armed mutiny. Meanwhile, Putin said that the group of Wagner mercenaries failed to win the support of the Russian people or its army.

Watch: Has Putin's credibility been damaged? × In a televised address to law enforcement agencies outside the Kremlin, "People who were drawn into the rebellion saw that the army and the people were not with them."

Putin told troops from the defence ministry, National Guard, FSB security service and interior ministry, "You de facto stopped civil war."

"In the confrontation with rebels, our comrades-in-arms, pilots, were killed. They did not flinch and honourably fulfilled their orders and their military duty," He said before holding a minute of silence in their memory, without saying how many died.

(With inputs from agencies)

