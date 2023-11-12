Top 10 world news: UN says several killed in strikes on its facility in Gaza, & more

The United Nations said on Sunday (Nov 11) that several people had been killed and wounded in strikes on one of its facilities in the war-torn Gaza Strip as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on. "The shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries," a statement read

The United Nations said late Saturday (Nov 11) that several people had been killed and wounded in strikes on one of its facilities in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians have taken refuge.

Russia as per reports plans to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and protocols that it deems a threat. As per Russian state news agency RIA report, only certain VPN networks face the threat of a ban.

More than 200 Indian Jews have either reserved or active combat duty since the October 7 terror assault, Jerusalem Post reported citing Shavei Israel non-profit organisation.

Former Croatian defence minister Mario Banozic, who was badly injured in a car accident that killed another person, has been charged with causing the crash due to negligence, the police said on Sunday (Nov 12).

France has committed to spending €1 billion ($1.07 billion or £880 million) in polar research by 2030. The step, as per reports, is in response to growing scientific concern over the accelerating melting of the world's ice caps and glaciers.

At least nine people, including a fireman, got injured after a massive fire broke out at a crackers market in India’s northern Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday (Nov 12). At least seven shops were gutted in the fire that started in one of the shops that quickly spread to other stalls in the afternoon in Gopalbagh area.

Ukraine said on Sunday (Nov 12) that three Russian officers in the Moscow-controlled city of Melitopol were killed in a blast triggered by "local resistance movements" on Saturday. The explosion occurred at the headquarters of the occupation authorities.

In a striking visual representation of the ongoing wildfire crisis in Australia's Northern Territory, Earth observation scientist Robbi Bishop-Taylor from Geoscience Australia shared a timelapse animation of the crisis on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Indian team was once again at its fluent best on Sunday (Nov 12) as they registered their ninth successive win in the ongoing ODI World Cup. After an impressive spell with the bats of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, India got the better of the Dutch by 160 runs as they now set their eyes on the semifinal clash against New Zealand in the repeat of the 2019 edition last four contests.