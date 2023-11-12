ODI World Cup: Shreyas, Rahul light up Bengaluru in glory as Team India beat Netherlands by 160 runs on Diwali

The Indian team was once again at its fluent best on Sunday (Nov 12) as they registered their ninth successive win in the ongoing ODI World Cup. After an impressive spell with the bats of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, India got the better of the Dutch by 160 runs as they now set their eyes on the semifinal clash against New Zealand in the repeat of the 2019 edition last four contests. The defeat for Netherlands also meant they failed to finish in the top seven of the ODI World Cup league stage thus handing England an automatic berth in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy.

India shine on Diwali Day

Already on fire, the Indian team took the occasion of Diwali to add more colour to their impressive form as they dismantled the Dutch on all fronts. Tasked to chase a mammoth 411, the Netherlands were reduced to 250 in 47.5 overs which India won the one-sided contest. Sybrand Engelbrecht (45) and Teja Nidamanuru (54) got starts for the Dutch while Max ODowd (30) and Colin Ackermann (35) also had a role to play but was not enough to avoid the big defeat.

For India Mohammed Siraj ended with figures of 29/2 while there were wickets for Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah as well. Interestingly, Virat Kohli also scalped his first ODI wicket in nine years as he too rolled the arms along with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill for India. Skipper Rohit Sharma also had a wicket to celebrate on a famous day.

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup 2023: England skipper Jos Buttler refutes HUGE CLEAROUT despite awful campaign

What happened in India’s innings?

Earlier, India opted to bat first having won the toss in Bengaluru, skipper Rohit (61) and Shubman Gill (51), gave India a perfect start as they gave a 100-run stand for the opening wicket. After Gill’s departure, Virat Kohli (51) joined the party as the Indian batters continued to impress before their New Zealand showdown in the ODI World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

However, it was Rahul and Shreyas who caught the eye with their remarkable 208-run stand for the fourth wicket. Shreyas scored an unbeaten 128 while Rahul was dismissed in the final over, moments after scoring his record ton on 102. Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 2 as India ended with 410/4 in their 50 overs. Bas de Leede ended with two wickets as he surpassed the tally of his father’s wickets for the national side while Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe both ended with one wicket each.