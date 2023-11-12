ODI World Cup 2023: England skipper Jos Buttler refutes HUGE CLEAROUT despite awful campaign

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler insisted that there won't be a huge clearout after their disastrous ODI World Cup 2023 where they came in as the defending champions. The English team finished seventh on the points table with three wins and six losses in nine games.

"I don't think there'll be a drastic change of plan like we had in 2015. There are a few things we need to change and build something new. Doesn't mean there'll be a huge clearout but we have work to do to become a top team again," said Buttler after the win against Pakistan in their last league match of the ODI World Cup on November 11.

Buttler conceded that their campaign was a disappointment and they have a lots to reflect upon but was happy with the win against Pakistan.

"Nice to put in a good performance and finish this way. Lots to reflect on and ultimately disappointing but good to win today. We showed the true version of ourselves. We haven't shown enough what we're capable of. Lots of us haven't performed to our level. To not have him available for a few games was a challenge but we're a good enough team to have been able to deal with it," he added.

With their last match done, English fast bowler David Willey, who won Player of the Match in his last international match, got a lot praise from the skipper as well.