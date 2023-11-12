LIVE TV
ugc_banner

ODI World Cup 2023: England skipper Jos Buttler refutes HUGE CLEAROUT despite awful campaign

Kolkata, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 12, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

English captain Jos Buttler was disappointed that his team had once again failed to deliver Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Buttler conceded that their campaign was a disappointment and they have a lots to reflect upon but was happy with the win against Pakistan.

England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler insisted that there won't be a huge clearout after their disastrous ODI World Cup 2023 where they came in as the defending champions. The English team finished seventh on the points table with three wins and six losses in nine games.

"I don't think there'll be a drastic change of plan like we had in 2015. There are a few things we need to change and build something new. Doesn't mean there'll be a huge clearout but we have work to do to become a top team again," said Buttler after the win against Pakistan in their last league match of the ODI World Cup on November 11.

trending now

Buttler conceded that their campaign was a disappointment and they have a lots to reflect upon but was happy with the win against Pakistan.

"Nice to put in a good performance and finish this way. Lots to reflect on and ultimately disappointing but good to win today. We showed the true version of ourselves. We haven't shown enough what we're capable of. Lots of us haven't performed to our level. To not have him available for a few games was a challenge but we're a good enough team to have been able to deal with it," he added.

With their last match done, English fast bowler David Willey, who won Player of the Match in his last international match, got a lot praise from the skipper as well.

"The World Cup as a whole is a disappointment. We spoke together about how if this is the last game for a lot of players, then let's make some good memories at the very least. David Willey's been fantastic. Ever since he came in in 2015. he always finds a way, a proper competitor, a real team man, and to be Player of the Match in his last match speaks volumes," Buttler said.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

ODI World Cup 2023: 'You can't blame...,' India coach Rahul Dravid opines on Angelo Mathews time out dismissal

Watch | Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier confronts fans after Bournemouth defeat

World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes mulls ODI retirement once again ahead of busy Test season

Topics