ODI World Cup 2023: 'You can't blame...,' India coach Rahul Dravid opines on Angelo Mathews time out dismissal

India head coach Rahul Dravid thinks that a player can not not be blamed for following the rules of cricket. Dravid made the comments on the back of Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' time out dismissal against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup 2023. Dravid made the comments on the eve of India's last league match in the ongoing tournament against Netherlands.

“When someone wants to take the letter of the rule or law to the last nth degree, I don't think you can complain about it because honestly, he's just following the rules as he sees it.

“I mean, you might not do it yourself. I mean, you know, we might not do it, but you can't blame somebody for following it because you put that in place and you have to give scope for that level of understanding of somebody.

“Whether you choose to do it or not is completely your decision,” Dravid said.

Notably, Mathews was timed out after Bangladesh players, including skipper Shakib Al Hasan, appealed after he arrived to the crease late. Both parties defended themselves after the incident with Sri Lanka calling it a breach of spirit of cricket while Bangladesh insisting it followed rules.

“Everyone thinks differently. We are all unique creatures and we have our own minds and our own thoughts. And the players will be the same,” Dravid further added.

“Each one of us will think differently about a particular situation. And there is no real right and wrong. You can go and debate both.

“You can debate whether we have to stick to the rules as they are. Or you have to sometimes give a little leeway for a little bit of spirit of cricket. And there'll be people on both sides of the camp.

“I think just understanding that it's okay to have those differences is fine. It's fine to have those differences and some people might agree or not agree with certain decisions that were taken.”

“Others will say no it's in the rules so I'm allowed to do it and that's the way it is you know you can't," he also said.