Russia to ban VPN services 'identified as a threat'

Russia as per reports plans to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and protocols that it deems a threat. As per Russian state news agency RIA report, only certain VPN networks face the threat of a ban.

Which VPN services are vulnerable?

The RIA news agency report did not mention any particular VPN networks, instead, it said that certain Virtual Private Networks and protocols which are believed to be a threat will be banned.

Quoting correspondence from Russian digital ministry, it reported that a commission of experts will take the decision about whether a VPN poses a threat or not.

Russian lawmaker expresses concern

Lawmaker Anton Tkachev has voiced concerns about alleged plans by the Russian government to effectively block all Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

Tkachev argued that implementing a broad restriction on all VPNs would intensify pressure on Russians, restricting their access to everyday devices. The move, if enforced, could impact citizens' ability to use common household appliances that rely on internet connectivity, he said.

In response to Tkachev's address, the digital ministry as quoted by the RIA has issued a reply. It said that "On the basis of a decision by the expert commission… the filtration of certain VPN services and VPN protocols can be carried out on the mobile communication network for foreign traffic which is identified as a threat."

Russia and VPNs

Russia as per Reuters put in place restrictions on access to certain Western social media platforms after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Following that, the demand for VPN services experienced a significant surge. According to RIA, the Russian digital ministry has identified this circumvention of restrictions on specific information as a potential threat.

Previously, in 2017, Russia implemented a law mandating VPN technology providers to collaborate with Russian authorities, compelling them to restrict access to content banned by Russia. Failure to comply with this law could result in prohibition. However, despite these regulations, VPN services continue to be widely used in Russia.