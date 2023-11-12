Ukraine's air defenders shot down Russian missiles as Kyiv pounded for first attack in months

Ukranian capital city Kyiv witnessed missile attacks from Russia on Saturday (Nov 11), the first such attack in about two months, according to the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko. “Strong explosions were heard on the left bank of the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Kyiv neighbourhood areas were also reportedly pounded by Moscow as the war is due to its second anniversary coming in February next year. Head of the Kyiv city military administration Serhiy Popko said that the missile attack on Kyiv was thwarted and it "failed to reach" as "air defenders shot it down as it was approaching the capital."

Also Read | India at UN votes in favour of resolution slamming Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories

Regional governor for the central Kyiv region Ruslan Kravchenko, said that damage was reported at five houses and many other commercial buildings and that the two Russian missiles hit a field between settlements, eventually saving the city from any major devastation.

As per Ukrainian officials, the country faced attacks at its east and south with Russian drones.

A total of 19 Iranian-made "Shahed" drones were struck down by Ukraine from the 31 drone attacks by the Russian forces. This comes as a September report indicated that Russia has managed to increase its artillery production in response to rising demand in the ongoing Ukraine war.

At the same time, there has been progress in Ukraine, as border guards said the successful retaking of a village in the northeastern part of the country close to the Russian border.

Ukraine is also set to get military assistance from its major partner, Germany. Reports citing sources indicate that the governing coalition led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reached an agreement to increase German military aid for Ukraine to 8 billion euros ($8.54 billion) next year.

The report also mentioned that should this proposal receive approval from the Berlin parliament, it would surpass Germany's defence spending above 2 percent of the gross domestic product target committed to by all North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members.