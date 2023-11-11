LIVE TV

Israel-Palestine war: Hamas fighters battle Israeli forces in southern Israel

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Palestinian officials said a baby died and dozens more patients were at risk from Israeli fire around Gaza's largest hospital on saturday, while Israel said it had killed a Hamas militant who had stopped another hospital from being evacuated. Israel says doctors, patients and thousands of evacuees who have taken refuge at hospitals in northern Gaza must leave so it can tackle Hamas gunmen who it says have placed command centres under and around them.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos