'What we are doing in Gaza we can do in Beirut', Israeli defence minister warns Hezbollah not to escalate war

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday (Nov 11) warned Lebanon's Hezbollah not to escalate the conflict along the border.

"Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war that might happen," Gallant told troops in a video aired by Israeli television channels. "It is making mistakes and ... those who will pay the price are first and foremost Lebanon's citizens. What we are doing in Gaza we can do in Beirut."

Gallant's warning came after Hezbollah's chief said that his group was deploying new types of weapons to hit targets in Israel further affirming that the front in the south against its foe would remain active.

Nasrallah said on Saturday there had been "an upgrade" in Hezbollah's operations along its front with Israel.

"There has been a quantitative improvement in the number of operations, the size and the number of targets, as well as an increase in the type of weapons," he said in a televised address.

Further elucidating on one of the weapons, Nasrallah said that this was the very first time the group deployed weaponised drones in the offensive.

"For the first time in the history of the resistance in Lebanon, we have used attack drones," he said.

"Also at the level of the type of missiles that entered the battle a few days ago and today as well, which is a type of missile that we call the Burkan (Volcano) was used, which targets sites. The Burkan is a missile that contains between 300 kilograms and 500 kilograms, meaning half a ton of explosives," he added.

Since Hamas' Oct 7 assault against Israel from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon's southern border has witnessed amplifying retaliations, specifically between Israel and Hezbollah.

So far, Israel has killed at least 68 Hezbollah fighters since last month, as per news agency AFP reports, as well as at least 11 civilians in Lebanon and 12 other combatants.

Six soldiers and two civilians have been killed in northern Israel.

Hezbollah's fighters "are putting themselves on the front line to launch rockets" at Israeli targets, Nasrallah said.