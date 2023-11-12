Did Zelensky lie all this while? New report claims Ukrainian military officer coordinated Nord Stream sabotage

In a startling revelation, it has been reported that a senior Ukrainian military officer, deeply entrenched within the country’s intelligence network, played a pivotal role in the bombing of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines last year.

According to a joint investigation by The Washington Post and German publication Der Spiegel, Roman Chervinsky, a decorated 48-year-old colonel with ties to Ukraine’s special operations forces, served as the coordinator for the covert operation, overseeing logistics and support for a six-person team that carried out the attack on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on September 26, 2022.

What does it mean?

Chervinsky's involvement shows a direct connection between Ukraine’s military and security leadership and the act of sabotage that has triggered multiple criminal investigations across Europe and beyond.

The bombing, deemed a dangerous attack on Europe’s energy infrastructure by the US and Western officials, resulted in massive leaks and disrupted gas supply links as winter approached.

According to Washington Post, contrary to initial assumptions, Chervinsky did not act independently. He reportedly received orders from higher-ranking Ukrainian officials, ultimately reporting to Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s highest-ranking military officer.

Nord Stream sabotage

The Nord Stream attack targeted crucial civilian infrastructure designed to provide energy to millions in Europe.

While Gazprom, the Russian state-owned gas conglomerate, holds the majority stake in Nord Stream, Western energy companies, including those from Germany, France, and the Netherlands, are partners with significant investments in the project. Ukraine had long expressed grievances that Nord Stream would allow Russia to bypass its pipes, depriving Kyiv of substantial transit revenue.

Chervinsky's reaction

Chervinsky, through his lawyer, has vehemently denied any involvement in the pipeline sabotage, dismissing the accusations as 'baseless'.

"All speculations about my involvement in the attack on Nord Stream are being spread by Russian propaganda without any basis," Chervinsky was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.

He is currently detained on charges of abusing his power in a separate incident. Chervinsky claims his arrest is politically motivated, alleging retribution for criticising President Zelensky and accusing one of his aides of spying for Russia.

Chervinsky’s controversial history includes overseeing a plan in 2020 to lure fighters for Russia’s Wagner mercenary group into Belarus and planning operations to eliminate pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine.