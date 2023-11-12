Major fire breaks out at firecrackers market in India’s Uttar Pradesh, nine injured

At least nine people, including a fireman, got injured after a massive fire broke out at a crackers market in India’s northern Mathura city in Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday (Nov 12).

At least seven shops were gutted in the fire that started in one of the shops that quickly spread to other stalls in the afternoon in Gopalbagh area.

"Seven shops selling firecrackers in the Gopalbagh area caught fire. Nine people suffered burn injuries. It seems that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit," Raya police station SHO Ajay Kishor said, reports PTI news agency.

He added that the seven shops had permission to sell firecrackers.

Fired doused in half an hour

The blaze, in which 10 motorcycles were also gutted, was doused within half an hour, officials added. Of the nine hurt, four suffered serious burn injuries and are said to be undergoing treatment at the SN Medical College in Agra. Whereas the rest are admitted to the Mathura district hospital, the officials said.

Fireman injured

During the incident, a fireman named Chandrashekhar, who reached the site, was injured while trying to prevent the fire from spreading further to about six more shops and saving people, the officials said.

"Seven shops bore the maximum damage. Their owners were injured while they were trying to save their goods from the fire. Fireman Chandrashekhar suffered burn injuries while saving others. Besides them, another person was also injured," Singh was quoted as saying.

It is believed that the fire started after an electricity fire well on the firecrackers.

“By the time, one could understand anything, the fire started spreading rapidly," Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap Singh, citing eyewitnesses' accounts, told PTI.

The officials are estimating the extent of the loss caused by the fire,