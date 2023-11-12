Pop icon Britney Spears says she has a girl crush on Taylor Swift

Pop icon Britney Spears has praised singer Taylor Swift in her new post. Spears walked down the memory lane to share an old picture of her and Swift's to show how the two had met many years ago when Spears was on her Oops tour.



"There was a knock, and then he (her manager) said, “I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.”



She then recalls, “I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar. I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!!”



Spears went on to call Swift the most iconic pop woman of our generation and wrote, "We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation.”



And now as Spears sees Swift perform in stadiums she admits to having a ‘girl crush’, "Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning !!! Girl crush”



Swift has had a successful 2023. She has been breaking records with every move, entered the billionaire club and enthralling audiences with her Era's Tour.

Britney, meanwhile has had a tough year and recently announced a divorce from her husband Sam Asghari. Her memoir was released recently and the singer spoke about her dark past involving abortion and heartbreak in detail.



Taylor Swift, on the other hand, was named Apple Music's Artist of the Year for 2023, a reflection of her record-breaking achievements in the music industry. She is currently on 'The Eras Tour,' an international tour extending through at least December 2024, with performances scheduled in major NFL stadiums across 17 states.