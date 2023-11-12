Ukraine war: Three Russian military officers killed in explosion in Melitopol, says Kyiv

Ukraine said on Sunday (Nov 12) that three Russian officers in the Moscow-controlled city of Melitopol were killed in a blast triggered by "local resistance movements" on Saturday. The explosion occurred at the headquarters of the occupation authorities.

In a post on Telegram, the intelligence service of Ukraine's defence ministry said, "At least three officers of the Russian guard were eliminated," as a result of the revenge action carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement.

According to a report by the news agency AFP, a source said that the attack on the headquarters was carried out during the meeting of the (Russian Security Service) FSB and (Russian National Guard) Rosgvardia.

Blast heard in all corners of city

Melitopol is located in Zaporizhzhia and is one of the four regions that Russia claims to have annexed without fully controlling them. Before Russia launched a war against Ukraine in February last year, Melitopol had a population of around 150,000 people. Ukrainian forces have been launching offensive operations in Melitopol and other directions.

On Saturday evening, Melitopol's exiled mayor said that residents reported an "explosion, which was heard in all corners of the city" and police cars speeding through the city.

Russia renews missile attacks on Kyiv

In other news from the Ukraine war, Russia on Saturday launched a missile attack in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv and the surrounding region for the first time in more than seven weeks.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said a Russian ballistic missile was launched toward the capital at about 8 am (0600 GMT). "After a long pause of 52 days, the enemy has resumed missile attacks on Kyiv," Popko said, adding the missile failed to reach the capital as air defenders shot it down.

Popko said there were no casualties or major damage.