Over 200 Indian Jews joined Israel’s fight against Hamas since Oct 7 assault, claims NGO

More than 200 Indian Jews have either reserved or active combat duty since the October 7 terror assault, Jerusalem Post reported citing Shavei Israel non-profit organisation.

According to the organisation, they are members of the Bnei Menashe community.

The Bnei Menashe are a community of more than 9,000 people from the northeastern Indian states of Mizoram and Manipur. They practice a form of biblical Judaism and claim descent from one of the Lost Tribes of Israel.

The NGO on Monday (Nov 6) claimed that 75 of the recent immigrants from India have enlisted in combat units, while 140 were called up for reserve service across Israel.

Bnei Menashe community join Israel

Shavei Israel organisation aims to foster ties between Diaspora communities across the globe and the State of Israel. They claim to have been lobbying for the mass immigration of the Bnei Menashe community.

“Since the war broke out, Shavei Israel has received hundreds of requests from young community members in northeastern India asking to make Aliyah (immigrate) immediately," Michael Freund, founder of Shavei Israel non-profit, told The Jerusalem Post.

"Not only that – they are asking to join the IDF immediately to fight shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters."

According to him, the Menashe people in India have been for years requesting to immigrate Israel.

Of the 215 immigrants from India, 99 per cent of all men of military age joined Israel's fight against the Hamas terrorist group, while 90 per cent of women enrolled in National Service.

Netanyahu dismisses ceasefire requests

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to heed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza City as continuous bombing leaves a trail of destruction.

In a televised address on Saturday (Nov 11), Netanyahu said that no ceasefire talks would take place unless Hamas releases all the nearly 240 hostages, adding that Israel was bringing its “full force” to the battle.

“Hamas has, in effect, lost control of the northern Gaza Strip. It has no place to hide there. From Sinwar to the last terrorist – all of Hamas are dead men. Our forces are attacking them above ground and underground. We will continue at full force, at full strength, until victory,” the Israeli prime minister said at the press conference.