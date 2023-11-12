Israel-Hamas war: Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital no longer operational due to fuel depletion, power outage

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced on Sunday (Nov 12) that the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip was no longer in operation due to a depletion of available fuel supplies and a power outage. In a statement, the PRCS said, "Medical staff are making every effort to provide care to patients and the wounded, even resorting to conventional medical methods amid dire humanitarian conditions and a shortage of medical supplies, food, and water."

"The hospital has been left to fend for itself under ongoing Israeli bombardment, posing severe risks to the medical staff, patients, and displaced civilians," the statement added.

PRCS calls on international agencies to provide aid to Gaza

Hitting out at Israel, the society said that the Israeli military intensified its presence, separating the southern from the northern occupied strip and preventing ambulances from reaching affected areas. "This has resulted in numerous unclaimed bodies and limited medical response capabilities, with only one operational hospital in Gaza and two in the north," the statement also said.

The PRCS urged international health and relief organisations to urgently provide necessary aid to the Gaza and northern regions, to maintain health care services and support the remaining hospitals and emergency services.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which started on Oct 7 killing thousands of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, has now intensified around healthcare facilities in Gaza.

Israel has denied targeting hospitals and has accused Hamas of using the medical facilities as its command centres and hideouts. But this allegation has been denied by the Palestinian militant group.

Hamas: Israeli strikes destroyed cardiac ward of Al Shifa

Earlier on Sunday, a Hamas health official alleged that an Israeli air strike destroyed the cardiac ward of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, which is the largest in the Palestinian enclave.

"The occupier (Israel) completely destroyed the cardiac department of Al-Shifa hospital... The two-storey building has been completely destroyed in an air strike," Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in Gaza, told the news agency AFP.

At the hospital, fears have intensified for patients and other people taking refuge. Medical aid group Doctors Without Borders warned that without a ceasefire or evacuation the hospital "will become a morgue".