Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF 'ready' to evacuate babies from Al-Shifa hospital after two deaths
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (Nov 11) resisted the West's calls for increased protection of Palestinian civilians. Meanwhile, the IDF troops surrounded Gaza's largest hospital, resulting in the death of five patients, including a premature baby, as the fuel in the last generator ran dry. Recent days have seen heightened fighting near hospitals in northern Gaza, leading to depleted medical supplies. Israel revised the death toll from Hamas' October 7 attack to about 1,200, while over 11,000 people have died in Israel's retaliatory strikes in Gaza. Follow WION for the latest updates.
The Israeli military on Sunday said it carried out targeted strikes against "terror infrastructure" in Syria after cross-border fire directed at Golan Heights. "A short while ago, in response to the attack toward the Golan Heights yesterday (Saturday), IDF (Israel Defense Forces) fighter jets struck terror infrastructure sites in Syria," the army said on Telegram.
The WHO said it has lost contatc with Al-Shifa hospital. “As horrifying reports of the hospital facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts joined tens of thousands of displaced people and are fleeing the area,” the WHO said in a post on X.
After the death of two prematurely born babies in Gaza's largest Al-Shifa Hospital, Israeli military said it will work to evacuate patients from the site.
“We are in contact with local authorities in Gaza, with the manager and others and assisting them and informing them where they can go in order to evacuate from the area, and we are also trying to coordinate the safe removal and transport of the remaining patients that are in the hospital,” Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus was quoted by CNN as saying early Sunday morning.
However, Conricus also reiterated the claims that Hamas was operating military tunnels under the hospital.
Netanyahu has rubbished the idea that the Palestinian Authority (PA) will also control Gaza, apart from West Bank. US, Israel's biggest ally, has also made clear that it is against an Israeli occupation of Gaza. US said it envisions a unified Palestinian government in both Gaza and the West Bank at some stage as a step toward Palestinian statehood.