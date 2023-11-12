Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF 'ready' to evacuate babies from Al-Shifa hospital after two deaths

After the death of two prematurely born babies in Gaza's largest Al-Shifa Hospital, Israeli military said it will work to evacuate patients from the site.

“We are in contact with local authorities in Gaza, with the manager and others and assisting them and informing them where they can go in order to evacuate from the area, and we are also trying to coordinate the safe removal and transport of the remaining patients that are in the hospital,” Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus was quoted by CNN as saying early Sunday morning.

However, Conricus also reiterated the claims that Hamas was operating military tunnels under the hospital.