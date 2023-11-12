Israel-Hamas war: Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clash in South Africa

Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed in South Africa's Cape Town on Sunday (Nov 12). According to a report by the news agency AFP, a prayer for Israeli hostages was to be held in an affluent area of Cape Town. However, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators gate-crashed the event, after a pro-Palestinian demonstration that brought thousands of people onto the streets of the port and tourist city.

AFP reported that the protesters- wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags- chased away those attending the pro-Israel prayer meet, tore up their placards and occupied the space.

Police arrived at the spot and used water cannons and sound grenades to disperse the demonstrators, then set up a roadblock to keep people out of the area.

Demonstrations have been going on in South Africa for weeks. The ruling ANC party has been a supporter of the Palestinian cause for decades. However, the country also boasts the largest Jewish community in sub-Saharan Africa, some of whom have organised demonstrations in support of Israel.

Pro-Palestinian protests have been held in several countries since the conflict began on Oct 7, and there have been clashes in some of these demonstrations.

On Sunday, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in Germany's financial capital Frankfurt and demanded “freedom for Palestine” while they accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government of siding with Israel.

Frankfurt police estimated the number of participants outside city hall in Roemberberg Square at between 800 and 1,000.

Speaking to the news agency Reuters, a protester said, " I hope the Israelis will come to their senses and realise that they are not interested in their own lives, but in others, who also have an interest. And I think the Jews should also have learned something from their Holocaust. What they experienced is now being repeated with another people."

“We are here today to support the Palestinians. We are of course against the killing of civilians, children and the bombing of hospitals. We see no excuse for doing this and that’s why we are here to show our solidarity for the Palestinians,” another protester told the news agency.

In London, a pro-Palestinian rally with over 300,000 participants drew counter-protests. Skirmishes broke out between police and the far-right groups gathered to protest against the rally taking place on Armistice Day.

More than 120 counter-protesters were arrested.