Hostage negotiations in flux: Netanyahu signals potential deal, while Hamas announces suspension of talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a recent interview hinted at a potential breakthrough in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

While refraining from disclosing any details that could jeopardise the negotiations, he said "There could be" a deal in the works.

His statement comes soon after the militant group said it was suspending hostage negotiations over Israel's actions at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

What Netanyahu said

Speaking to NBC's "Meet the Press," Netanyahu acknowledged the evolving situation and stated, "There could be" a deal in the works.

However, the Prime Minister was cautious not to disclose specifics, emphasising the sensitivity of the ongoing negotiations.

"We heard that there was an impending deal of this kind or of that kind and then we learned that it was all hokum. But the minute we started the ground operation, that began to change," he said.

"I think the less I say about it, the more I'll increase the chances that it materialises," remarked Netanyahu.

What the Hamas said

On the other hand, Hamas, as per Reuters, on Sunday announced a suspension of hostage negotiations citing concerns over Israel's actions at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

As Israel intensifies its ground invasion in northern Gaza, the Al-Shifa Hospital has faced severe bombardment, resulting in the destruction of its cardiac ward.

Palestinian health officials, have also reported the halt of operations at the hospitals due to a lack of fuel.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said that individuals attempting to leave the hospital were being shot at. Condemning the situation, the international medical humanitarian organisation accused the Israeli military of putting civilians trapped in Al-Shifa at risk, describing it as a "death warrant."

"Our staff are witnessing people being shot at as they attempt to flee the hospital," said MSF in a report published on Saturday.

"MSF denounces the death warrant of civilians currently trapped in Al-Shifa hospital signed by the Israeli military."