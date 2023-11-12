Israel-Hamas war: UN says several killed in strikes on its facility in Gaza

The United Nations said late Saturday (Nov 11) that several people had been killed and wounded in strikes on one of its facilities in the war-torn Gaza Strip, where hundreds of Palestinians have taken refuge. In a statement, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) said, "The shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries."

"The ongoing tragedy of death and injury to civilians ensnared in this conflict is unacceptable and must stop," the statement added.

Over 100 UNRWA staff killed since start of war

Saturday's announcement by the UN comes a day after its Palestinian agency the UNRWA said that over 100 of its employees including teachers, doctors, and support staff died in Gaza since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct 7.

In a post on X, UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini said, "Devastated. Over 100 UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in one month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff." Lazzarini said that ending this conflict needed an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

WHO says situation of healthcare facilities in Gaza desperate

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that nearly half of the healthcare facilities in Gaza were not functioning, while the rest were operating way below their capacities.

"Doctors and nurses are completely exhausted and overwhelmed and a number of hospitals are under attack," WHO's official based in Cairo Rick Brennan told the news agency Reuters.

"We are seeing the spread of diseases now, particularly in the overcrowded collective centres, increased rates of chest infections, of diarrhoea, of terrible skin infections such as scabies, which is a disastrous condition, very uncomfortable. And now we are seeing outbreaks of cases of childhood diseases such as measles and mumps," he added.

The conflict has now intensified around hospitals in Gaza where people have been seeking refuge.

On Sunday, intense fighting raged around the Palestinian enclave's biggest hospital Al Shifa where doctors said thousands of Palestinians were trapped in dire conditions. According to doctors, there is no water, power, food or internet access for about 600 post-operative patients, 37-40 babies and 17 people in intensive care.

A Hamas health official said later in the day that an Israeli air strike destroyed the cardiac ward of Al Shifa. Speaking to the news agency AFP, Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in Gaza said, "The occupier (Israel) completely destroyed the cardiac department of Al-Shifa hospital... The two-storey building has been completely destroyed in an air strike."