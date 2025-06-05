Top 10 world news: Trump meets German Chancellor at White House; FIR against RCB over Bengaluru stampede, and more

US President Donald Trump met Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House on Thursday (June 5). The two held a customary handshake, and the bilateral meeting has begun.

Pakistan will chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2025 and serve as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the 15-nation UN body. But this is no achievement.

Trump meets Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz at White House

Trump holds call with China's Xi Jinping amid trade tensions, visa ban

The much-anticipated phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping was held on Thursday (June 5). In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the call lasted for approximately one and a half hours.

Pakistan sees UNSC appointment as terror validation, PM Sharif calls it 'great pride'

Pakistan will chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2025 and serve as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the 15-nation UN body.

Trump bans visas for new foreign students at Harvard: Here's how the university reacted

Now, US President Donald Trump administration announced a visa ban for new foreign students at Harvard University after a court blocked its attempt to ban enrollment

Trump targets another Ivy League: US president warns to strip Columbia University's accreditation

As US President Donald Trump's administration continues to target US universities, the president has escalated this conflict with Columbia University as it has notified the Ivy League that it doesn't meet accreditation standards because of its failure to protect Jewish students on campus after Hamas's October 7 attack.

Who is Madam N? Here's how Pakistani businesswoman lured Indian influencers including Jyoti Malhotra to spy for Pakistan

In a new revelation stressing Pakistan's reliance on espionage activities targeting India, Pakistani businesswoman Noshaba Shehzad who runs "Jaiyana Travel and Tourism" in Lahore, has been identified as a person helping Indian social media influencers travel to her country and using them as spies, according to reports.

Nearly two dozens SEPTA buses on fire in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga region, thick smoke visible across city

Nearly two dozen SEPTA buses caught fire at a bus depot in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighbourhood on Thursday morning, according to an NBC10 report.

Who is Thomas Fugate? Trump appoints 22-year-old ex-gardener to lead US terror prevention centre

In a startling revelation, US President Donald Trump has tasked a 22-year-old ex-gardener, to lead the Centre for Prevention Programs and Partnerships at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

RCB title celebration stampede | Police name franchise, state cricket cricket association and others in FIR

Bengaluru police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Thursday (June 5) in the RCB title trophy celebration stampede case in which 11 people lost their lives, while more than 30 were injured.



Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor feature in a timeless love story

A new Kapoor in the block! Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and reality TV star Maheep Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The teaser of her debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan dropped online on Thursday and also features Vikrant Massey in the lead











