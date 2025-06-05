/'Tariffs, Ukraine war and more': Trump meets Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz at White House - What all will they discuss

US President Donald Trump met Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House on Thursday (June 5). The two held a customary handshake, and the bilateral meeting has begun.

It is the first time, the two leaders are meeting in person amid rising international issues.

This comes as Germany's new leader works to keep the US on board with Western support Ukraine, help in reducing trade tensions that might pose a risk to Europe's biggest economy.

Trade deal

As the meeting began, Trump promised a "very great" relationship with Germany. He added Merz is a "very good man" to deal with.

"All we want is a very good relationship," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office. The US president joked, saying that the Chancellor is "difficult", but Merz "wouldn't want him to say he's easy".

Talking about the trade deal, Trump said that the two countries will have a "good trade deal." He said that it will mostly be determined by the EU, "but you're a very big part of that."

Ahead of his meeting with Trump, Merz told reporters in Washington that "the meeting has been well prepared on all sides.” He said he wants to discuss the Ukraine war, tariffs and NATO spending.

Travel ban

Trump also shed light on his recent travel ban on 12 countries, saying that the ban couldn't come soon enough.

When asked why the ban has been brought in now and why Egypt was not on the list, the US president cited safety following the recent attack in Colorado, for which an Egyptian national is the prime suspect.

"They have things under control" in Egypt he said, adding that the ban couldn't come soon enough.

Germany's defence spending

Trump said that Germany is spending more money now, a move he described as positive when asked if Germany is doing enough on defence.

"They said never let Germany rearm," Trump appeared to make a WWII joke while adding that Germany's rearming is a good thing - "at least to a certain point".

"We'll be watching," he says, then clarifies to the room that he's joking.

He said that German moves to spend more on their own defence are "positive" and a "good thing".