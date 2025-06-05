Bengaluru police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Thursday (June 5) in the RCB title trophy celebration stampede case in which 11 people lost their lives, while more than 30 were injured.

It took a day for the Cubbon Park Police to file an FIR in this case. The stakeholders named in the FIR are RCB team, the event organiser DNA Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administrative committee, and others involved in the terrifying incident.

The case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which includes Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 142 (unlawful assembly), Section 121 (abetment of an offence), and Section 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object).

"Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commisioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect.", says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and directed notice to the State, ordering it to file a detailed status report by Tuesday (June 10). In response to directives of the high court, the State has transferred the case to Crime Investigation Department (CID).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed within the CID to ensure robust investigation of the incident.

Before the stampede, Bengaluru police had reportedly advised the RCB team and State government to avoid holding the celebrations on Wednesday (June 4).

As per a Deccan Herald report, senior police officers urged to postpone the ceremony till Sunday (June 8), as the local police would get adequate time for the preparations and planning for the rejoice. However, RCB went ahead as their key overseas player had to fly back home.

“We tried to discourage the government as well as the RCB franchise from Tuesday night against having any celebrations on Wednesday. We told them it would be ill-advised and recommended holding the event next Sunday when emotions would have cooled down,” an unnamed police officer said to the news outlet, as also carried out by several publications.