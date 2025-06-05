/RCB trophy celebration stampede: Former UK PM Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy express solidarity with fans

Just a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), secured their first IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling match on Tuesday (June 3), a disastrous tragedy struck as eleven people reportedly lost their lives in a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Fans had waited 18 years for this moment, only to see the celebration turn disastrous. Many left home to cheer for their favourite franchise, but not everyone returned safely. No one could have imagined such a horrific conclusion to RCB's IPL victory.

RCB also released an official statement via Instagram, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us.''

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, businesswoman Akshata Murthy expressed solidarity with the stampede victims. In a post on the social media platform X, Rishi said, ''Mine and Akshata’s hearts go out to everyone who has lost loved ones or been hurt in the tragic events in Bengaluru. We celebrated with you yesterday and we mourn with you today.''

Earlier on the eve of final, the MP from Richmond and Northallerton in United Kingdom (UK) was spotted along with his better half at the Narendra Modi stadium. Akshata, being a Bengaluru girl had full support for the 2025 IPL champions. After the thrilling win, Akshata shared a post on Instagram featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

She expressed her joy, saying, "To have been in Ahmedabad, witnessing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)make history was something truly special!"

RCB made history in Ahmedabad by winning their first-ever IPL trophy. After 18 years of hard work, patience, self-belief, and determination, they finally claimed the silverware. Although they had come close to winning in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 seasons, they were unable to taste the sweetness of victory until now.

