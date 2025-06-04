The title celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL trophy took a melancholic turn as a stampede took place outside Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (June 4) evening. As per the information by WION's correspondent Siddhant casualties are feared in the stampede and 11 people are dead while 33 are injured, confirmed Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

“This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident,” added the CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reacted to the tragic incident and wrote: “The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

A girl child was also reported to be fainted as the chaos took over joy. The injured are being treated at Bowring hospital and Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road.

Also Read - 'No crowd control measures': BJP Karnataka unit slams Congress government over RCB IPL trophy celebration stampede

According to reports, there are six deceased victims at Bowring hospital, four at Vydehi and one at Vikram Manipal. Have a look at the video which shows the situation outside the stadium:

Karnataka deputy chief minister apologised to the people of Bengaluru and said: “I think this is not a controllable crowd. I apologise to all the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka, we wanted to take a procession, but the crowd is uncontrollable.”

As a precautionary measure, the city metro has suspended operation at Cubbon park and Vidhana soudha.

RCB had won their maiden IPL title on June 3 after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final by six runs. The franchise had planned a celebration of the trophy with the fans at their home ground which took a turn for worse.

Karnataka state police used mild force to manage the crowd gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as reported by news agency PTI.

The state cricket association had organised a felicitation ceremony of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at around 5 PM at the Chinnswamy stadium following their meeting with the state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.