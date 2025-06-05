/VIDEO: Kohli's WHOLESOME moment with Shreyas Iyer and his father after winning maiden IPL trophy

It was a dream come true for Virat Kohli and heartbreak for Shreyas Iyer after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 final on June 3. Kohli was visibly emotional as RCB won the first ever IPL trophy while Iyer felt 'dejected' having lost the match by just six runs.

After the match, however, Kohli was seen having a heartfelt moment with Shreyas Iyer and his father. Kohli first bowed his head to Iyer senior before embracing him. The RCB batter then hugged Shreyas before patting him on the head playfully. Have a look at the video below:

The maiden IPL win for RCB although turned sour when a stampede among fans waiting to celebrate the trophy turned deadly in Bengaluru on June 4. At least 11 people died in the tragic incident which Prime Minister Narendra Modi described a ‘heartrending.’

“This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident,” said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka state police used mild force to manage the crowd gathered outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as reported by news agency PTI but it was too little too less.

RCB also issued a statement on the incident while Virat Kohli felt at 'loss of words.'

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," read an official statement by the franchise.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

"Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe," it added.