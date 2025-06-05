/Trump bans visas for new foreign students at Harvard: Here's how the university reacted

In yet another move against Harvard University, US President Donald Trump announced a visa ban for new foreign students who would enter America to study at Harvard. Trump's action comes days after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) banned Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students for the upcoming year. This order was blocked by the court.



"I have determined that it is necessary to restrict the entry of foreign nationals who seek to enter the United States solely or principally to participate in a course of study at Harvard University or in an exchange visitor program hosted by Harvard University," Trump said in a statement.



Trump administration's action against Harvard came after the university refused to provide details of misconduct by foreign students including those taking part in pro-Palestine protest and those with links to Chinese Communist Party. Last month, the Donald Trump administration also terminated $450 million in grants to the country's oldest university after earlier freezing more than $2.2 billion in funding.

Earlier in the order banning Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, the DHS accused Harvard's leadership of creating an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students. It also said that Harvard has not provided details of students involved in terrorist activities and this action against the University holds them “accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."

How Harvard University reacted?

In a statement, Harvard University called it yet “another illegal retaliatory step.” "This is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard's First Amendment rights. Harvard will continue to protect its international students," said a Harvard spokesman.

Earlier, the Ivy League university sued the Trump administration after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced her department was revoking Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, on May 22.

The row between the Trump administration and Harvard started when Trump accused the school of failing to protect Jewish students after the October 7 attack in 2023.