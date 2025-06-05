/Trump targets another Ivy League: US president warns to strip Columbia University's accreditation | How can it affect its students?

As US President Donald Trump's administration continues to target US universities, the president has escalated this conflict with Columbia University as it has notified the Ivy League that it doesn't meet accreditation standards because of its failure to protect Jewish students on campus after Hamas's October 7 attack.

This could have a major impact on the University, as Trump's decision could significantly impact students' access to federal loans and aid.

The US Department of Education informed the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, stating that Columbia may no longer meet federal accreditation standards.

“After Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, Columbia University’s leadership acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus,” US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

“University accreditors have an obligation to ensure member institutions abide by their standards,” Linda McMahon said, adding that the government looked forward to being “fully informed of actions taken to ensure Columbia’s compliance with accreditation standards, including compliance with federal civil rights laws.”

While talking about Columbia University did not protect Jewish students against "severe harassment" on Columbia’s campus, McMahon said, "This is not only immoral but also unlawful."

Why accreditation is important for US universities?

Accreditation in the US is important for the universities to access federal financial aid for students, including grants and loans.

If the Trump administration revokes it, Columbia students could lose eligibility for the funding.

Middle States Commission, the accrediting body, confirmed that it received the State Department's letter.

This also comes amid the Trump administration's cancelled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia over its handling of antisemitism claims.