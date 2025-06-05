/Who is Thomas Fugate? Trump appoints 22-year-old ex-gardener to lead US terror prevention centre

In a startling revelation, US President Donald Trump has tasked a 22-year-old ex-gardener, to lead the Centre for Prevention Programs and Partnerships at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Who is Thomas Fugate?

Thomas Fugate has just graduated a year ago from the University of Texas at San Antonia and will now tackle US extremism, ProPublica reported.

Earlier, he was working as a neighbourhood gardener five years ago and in a grocery store in August 2023.

According to Fugate's LinkedIn, he was working as a self-employed 'Landscape Business Owner' in 2020.

Prior to his work as a gardener, Fugate while studying for a degree in politics and law, worked at an H-E-B supermarket in Austin, Texas as a "Cross Functional Team Member".

The Centre for which Fugate has been tasked, is mainly concerned with terrorism prevention and supports nationwide efforts to combat targeted attacks like hate-fueled violence.

“CP3 strengthens our country’s ability to prevent targeted violence and terrorism nationwide through funding, education, training, evidence-based resources, increased public awareness, and strategic partnerships across every level of government, the private sector, and in local communities,” center’s mission statement on its website read.

Fugate was appointed as a "special assistant" in an immigration office at the DHS in February this year.

Moreover, before being tasked at the DHS, Fugate served as an "advance team member" in Trump's 2024 campaign. He also interned at several political organisations including The Heritage Foundation, widely known as the think tank behind Project 2025, and the Texas House of Representatives.

Fugate’s appointment “sounds like putting the intern in charge," a counterterrorism researcher, who worked with CP3 officials for years, told ProPublica.

“Maybe he’s a wunderkind. Maybe he’s Doogie Howser and has everything at 21 years old, or whatever he is, to lead the office. But that’s not likely the case,” the researcher said.