/Trump holds phone call with Jinping day after 'I like President Xi of China' remark

The much-anticipated phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping was held on Thursday (June 5). In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the call lasted for approximately one and a half hours. Trump revealed that the conversation was focussed on “trade” and it would have “a very positive conclusion for both countries.” Earlier, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported that the telephonic conversation between the two leaders was held at Trump's request. Trump in his post revealed that both leaders discussed some intricacies regarding the trade deal and that teams from both the countries will meet at a location to discuss the terms.

“I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal. The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries. There should no longer be any questions respecting the complexity of Rare Earth products. Our respective teams will be meeting shortly at a location to be determined. We will be represented by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The US President also said that the Chinese premier invited him and the First Lady for a visit to China. He also said that as leaders of great nations, he reciprocated the invitation. He clarified that there was no discussion with the Chinese head about Russia, Ukraine, or Iran.

“During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing. The conversation was focused almost entirely on TRADE. Nothing was discussed concerning Russia/Ukraine, or Iran. We will inform the Media as to scheduling and location of the soon-to-be meeting. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The phone call comes a day after Trump stated on Truth Social that he has “always liked” the Chinese president, but he is “extremely hard to make a deal with.” “I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!” Trump wrote. This is also the first phone call between the two leaders after Trump imposed Liberation Day tariffs on China escalating global trade war.

What Xi Jinping told Trump?

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart that Washington should handle the issue of Taiwan "with caution" in order to avoid "conflict", Chinese state media reported. Xi told Trump that Washington "should handle the Taiwan question with caution" to avoid "'Taiwan independence' separatists dragging China and the United States into the danger of conflict and confrontation", state news agency Xinhua said.

US-China relations

The call comes amid strained US-China relations and the Trump administration's massive crackdown on people in the US having links with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Trump has increased the tariff rates for China to 145 per cent and Beijing, in a tit-for-tat tariff move, has taken the total percentage to 125 per cent. Earlier in May, both countries announced a 90-day truce amid tit-for-tat tariff announcements. The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on May 30 said that trade negotiations with China have been stalled and may require direct involvement from Trump and Jinping.

The Trump administration has also launched a crackdown on Chinese international students living in the US, and vowed to “aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.” More than 277,000 Chinese students were enrolled in US universities during the 2023-2024 academic year.

The call also comes a day after two Chinese nationals were arrested by the FBI for smuggling a “dangerous fungus” into the US, that FBI director Kash Patel said can cause "significant health issues in humans and livestock as well as is responsible for billions of dollars of losses worldwide each year. Coming down heavily on the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Patel said, "This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences... putting American lives and our economy at serious risk."