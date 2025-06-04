LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 21:21 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 21:21 IST
Donald Trump Calls Chinese President Xi Extremely Hard To Make A Deal With
US President Donald Trump has once again reignited tensions with Beijing, calling Chinese President Xi Jinping “very tough” and “extremely hard to make a deal with”.

