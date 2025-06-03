LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US-China trade: As trade tensions soar, White House says Trump, Xi call likely this week
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 12:36 IST
US-China trade: As trade tensions soar, White House says Trump, Xi call likely this week
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 12:36 IST

US-China trade: As trade tensions soar, White House says Trump, Xi call likely this week

Amidst rising trade tensions between Washington and Beijing US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping are expected to speak over a phone call later this week. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos