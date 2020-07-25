Top 10 world news today: Turkey slams Greek over Hagia Sophia, Portland stir, and more

Iranian judiciary says passengers on 'harassed' airliner can sue 'terrorist' US military in Iran courts

The US military said its F-15 was at a safe distance and the fighter was conducting a visual inspection of the airliner as it passed near the Tanf garrison in Syria, home to US forces.

US federal agents use tear gas to try to disperse Portland protests

Thousands of people gathered in Portland streets hours after a judge denied Oregon's request to restrict federal agents' actions when they arrest people during protests that have roiled the city.

Twitter, Facebook block accounts of Bolsonaro allies

The two US social media giants are also facing increasing pressure to act more aggressively against hate speech and false information on their platforms.

Donald Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients, Trump said.

Germany to offer compulsory but free coronavirus tests to travellers

The local government said they want to protect their citizens and the travellers, while making sure that their basic human rights are not violated.

Turkey calls Greek reaction to Hagia Sophia prayers 'hostile'

Relations between the NATO allies have been uneasy in recent months -- over the issue of migration -- but tensions increased over Hagia Sophia and energy riches in the eastern Mediterranean.

US sterilisation programme tried to 'breed out' black people: Study

Almost 7,600 men, women and children as young as 10 were surgically sterilised under the programme that was created to serve the "public good" by preventing people deemed "feebleminded" and others from becoming parents.

COVID-19 survivor ‘Miracle Larry’ leaves NYC hospital after 128 days in hospital

Larry Kelly was hospitalized March 17 after contracting coronavirus when New York was an an epicentre of the novel virus.

Australia backs US, rejects Beijing's South China Sea claims

Australia on Thursday said there was "no legal basis" to several disputed Chinese claims in the sea including those related to the construction of artificial islands on small shoals and reefs.

Australian food company to finally rename its racially offensive cheese brand

Coon came under fresh scrutiny over racial connotations in recent months as the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum in Australia.