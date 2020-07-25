COVID-19 survivor ‘Miracle Larry’ leaves NYC hospital after 128 days in hospital

A man in New York called ‘Miracle Larry’ has finally come home after fighting for his life at a Manhattan hospital for 128 days.

Larry Kelly was hospitalized March 17 after contracting coronavirus when New York was an an epicentre of the novel virus.

He was put on ventilator for as life support for 51 days after his condition showed no signs for improvement. During this period, he he endured seizures and infections. When his health further deteriorated his wife had to stop doctors from pulling the plug.

Also read: US marks second day with over 70,000 new coronavirus cases, 1,000 deaths

Kelly said he was the ''sickest patient at Mount Sinai Morningside'' and while he was in a coma, he had pneumonia in both lungs."

"I was agitated so they gave me fentanyl to calm me down. I got addicted to the fentanyl so they had to wean me down on methadone, and I had a massive brain bleed, which they say covered my entire brain." "They threw everything at me, I got addicted to fentanyl, they had to wean me off. I'm a recovering drug addict, I don't even remember it," he said in statement given to CNN

"I was in a very dark place, but something pulled me out. And if that's a miracle, that's a miracle," he added.

His brother gave him the nickname "Miracle Larry", a moniker that has come to define his fight.

The 64-year-old's only hope of surviving the deadly virus was a promise he made to his wife Dawn and daughter.

When Kelly was in drug-induced coma he had told them “I promise I’ll never stop fighting.”

After getting released from hospital, the first thing Kelly did was to hug them both who were waiting outside his ward to take him home.

The United States has recorded 4.1 million cases of the virus which have resulted in 145,324 fatalities.