US marks second day with over 70,000 new coronavirus cases, 1,000 deaths

The United States on Friday recorded more than 70,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths in a 24-hour period for the second day running.

The world's hardest-hit country registered 73,795 new cases of COVID-19 with 1,157 additional deaths. That brings the country to a total of 4.1 million infections, which have resulted in 145,324 fatalities.

A total of 1.26 million people have recovered from the disease.

For the past 11 days, the number of new cases being reported each day has topped 60,000.

The numbers have been driven in large part by a surge in infections in Arizona, California, Florida, Texas and California.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for schools to reopen, saying that it was critical to the mental and emotional well-being of children and the ability of their parents to work.

Business closures and "stay-at-home" orders imposed by governors and local officials have badly damaged the nation`s economy and thrown millions of Americans out of work.

The CDC issued a call to reopen schools in a statement posted on its website that listed the benefits of being in school and downplayed health risks, although it said exceptions should be made for so-called virus "hot spots."

The guidance does not carry the force of law, and it is unclear how much weight it will carry with school districts. Most teachers unions, which in some states and cities have an outsized political influence especially among Democrats, have fought hard against reopenings.

The guidelines were "all put out with the intent to help facilitate, as was mentioned earlier, the full reopening of schools for face-to-face learning," said Dr Robert Redfield, the CDC`s director.

The CDC, the nation's health protection agency posted the documents after Trump called earlier recommendations too tough, impractical and expensive. The Republican president has been increasingly critical of health experts as the surge in cases interferes with his efforts to reopen the economy.

While the risk of severe COVID-19 is seen as relatively low for children, there is fear they could infect teachers and other employees.

Schools across the country are opening on different dates, with different modes of teaching - virtual instruction, in-person in classrooms, or a hybrid of both - and different or unclear expectations of how long each stage will last.

(with inputs from agencies)