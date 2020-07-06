Top 10 world news today: Trump lashes out at China, COVID-19 impact on Spain and more

China has caused great damage to United States and rest of the world, fumes Trump

Several states in the United States cancelled the annual fireworks displays on July 4 due to the virus outbreak. At least 15 US states have reported record increases in coronavirus cases.

More than 5% Spanish population exposed to COVID-19; immunity is short lived: study

Spain conducted a nationwide study on the spread of the novel coronavirus. Researchers have now revealed that the according to their study, 5.2 per cent of the Spanish population is already infected by the coronavirus.

A blazing fireball produced a sonic boom in Tokyo skies, leaving residents confused!

A boom was heard in the skies of Tokyo on Thursday morning. At the same time, a bright and purple object was seen whirling towards the city.

Mediterranean marine life flourished during lockdown: Italian coastguard

The strict rules halting business and movement for two months offered an unprecedented opportunity to monitor the impact of human activity on the sea that surrounds Italy

Coronavirus-induced disruption in resources may cause 1 million extra deaths due to other diseases

The coronavirus pandemic has absorbed the focus of all health agencies and relief groups, leaving in the lurch many suffering life-threatening diseases like HIV, AIDS, and TB.

From conflict with China to Nobel Peace Prize: Journey of the Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama is Tibet's political and spiritual leader and wants to make Tibet an independent and democratic state from China. He and his followers are exiled to India.

China detains law professor for criticising President Xi Jinping over coronavirus pandemic

In February, Xu published an essay criticising the culture of deception and censorship fostered by Xi for the spread of the coronavirus in China.

7 killer viruses that emerged in China and ravaged the world

The coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan which falls in China’s Hubei province has raised the alarm over the safety imbued in food markets across China.

Hong Kong row: Now, China issues travel warning against Canada

The Chinese embassy in Canada issued a separate travel warning urging citizens to be careful while visiting Canada

Singapore's fake news law trips up opposition as election looms

Concerns about immigration and jobs have dominated discussion during the campaigning as the city-state faces its deepest ever recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.