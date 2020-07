H7N9 (2013)

The first human infection was reported in 2013 in China, with cases being reported across the summer. By the end of the year 46 people had died. However, it hit back with a second wave in October, which resulted in 19 more deaths. By 2014, the virus has killed 127. In 2016, another wave began in China, taking the total infections to 1,223. It killed 40 per cent of its victims.

(Photograph:AFP)