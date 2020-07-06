China has caused great damage to United States and rest of the world, fumes Trump

US President Donald Trump lashed out at China once again saying that the country has caused "great damage to the United States and the rest of the world!"

Trump had earlier called coronavirus "China virus" in yet another dig at China as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States shot up to over 2.8 million.

The United States has reported over 129, 947 deaths due to the virus with several states including Texas and California experiencing new outbreak.

Several states in the US cancelled the annual fireworks displays on July 4 due to the virus outbreak. At least 15 US states have reported record increases in coronavirus cases.

Florida, Arizona have been hit with rising cases in the past month worrying officials and putting health services under severe strain.

In Florida's Miami beach hospitalizations have reportedly doubled in the last 14 days with states like South Carolina, Alabama, Nevada, Texas, Georgia, Idaho and Kansas reporting huge surge in cases.

Amid the rising cases, however, Trump claimed that 99 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the United States were "totally harmless."

According to Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, the US recorded 39,379 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours along with 234 fatalities on Monday.