Hong Kong row: Now, China issues travel warning against Canada

After Canada suspended extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China passed the national security law last week, China retaliated on Monday by issuing a travel warning for Canada.

"China strongly condemns this and reserves the right to make further response. All consequences arising therefrom will be borne by Canada," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said

The Chinese embassy in Canada issued a separate travel warning urging citizens to be careful while visiting Canada due to "frequent violent actions by law enforcement agencies in Canada, which have triggered many demonstrations."

"Any attempt to put pressure on China will never succeed," Zhao said. Canada also suspended the export of sensitive military material to Hong Kong.

"China urges Canada to immediately correct its mistakes and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way, so as to avoid further damage to China-Canada relations," the Chinese foreign ministry official said.

China had earlier accused Canada of meddling with Hong Kong. "Some Western countries including Canada have been meddling in Hong Kong affairs under the pretext of human rights, which seriously violates international law and basic norms of international relations," China's embassy in Ottawa had said after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed that he was "extremely concerned" about the situation in Hong Kong.

Relations between Canada and China have been on the downslide after Canada arrested Huawei's top executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and China arrested two Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor over espionage charges.