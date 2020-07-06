WhatsApp to 'pause' law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong

Facebook said today that its messaging app WhatsApp has “paused” processing law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong.

Also Read: Schools in Hong Kong will review teaching material to 'positively teach' students

"WhatsApp is pausing such reviews pending further assessment of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts."

China had formally imposed the national security law on Hong Kong last week bypassing the city's legislature amid large scale protests and worldwide criticism.

Watch:

Activist Joshua Wong, 23, who is one of the most strident critics of the Chinese regime said today: "We still have to let the world know that now is the time to stand with Hong Kong," adding, "with the belief of Hong Kong people to fight for freedom, we will never give up and surrender to Beijing."

Western countries have accused China of reneging on the "one country, two systems" formula promised to Britain during the Hong Kong handover in 1997.

On Monday, Hong Kong authorities charged the first person under the national security law and remanded him into custody. Tong Ying-kit, 23, was charged with "terrorism" and inciting "secession".

China has maintained that the new law will bring stability after a year of pro-democracy protests. The Chinese government also said it will take "strong countermeasures" if the US administration goes ahead with sanctions targeting banks over infringements on Hong Kong's autonomy.

The United Kindom has already announced plans to allow Hong Kong citizens UK citizenship amid growing tensions with China over the new security bill.

"We will live up to our promises to them," foreign secretary Dominic Raab told parliament allowing millions of Hong Kongers with British National Overseas status to relocate to the UK.