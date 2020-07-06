From conflict with China to Nobel Peace Prize: Journey of the Dalai Lama

Becoming the Dalai Lama

Tenzin began his journey to becoming the Dalai Lama and began his religious education at the age of six.

His subjects included logic, Tibetan art and culture, Sanskrit, medicine and Buddhist philosophy, which is divided into five other categories dealing with the perfection of wisdom, monastic discipline, metaphysics, logic and epistemology, also known as the study of knowledge.

At 11, he met his tutor Heinrich Harrer, an Austrian mountaineer. Harrer taught him about the outside world. They remained friends until Harrer's death in 2006.

In 1950, at the age of 15, Tenzin assumed full political power as the Dalai Lama.

