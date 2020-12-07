Top 10 world news today: France to sell arms to Egypt, another monolith found & more

As Egypt's Sisi reached France to meet the French leader Emmanuel Macron amid protests, Macron has declared France will be selling arms to Egypt regardless of their human rights track record. On the other hand, Valery Solovey, the Russian man who spread news of Putin's ill health, has been arrested on Tuesday. Towards Asia, China has now started rolling out Digital yuan worth $3 million. In India, while the COVID-19 is still an extreme threat, more than 340 people were admitted in hospitals in a southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after being infected by a 'mysterious disease'.

Military bases in South China Sea 'vulnerable to attack': Report

China claims 90 per cent of the potentially energy-rich South China Sea, but Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam each claim parts of it.

France will sell arms to Egypt despite human rights track record: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that he would provide arms to Egypt regardless of their human rights track record.

Valery Solovey: Russian pundit who raised concerns about Putin's health, arrested

Solovey has been the source of a series of increasingly outlandish claims in recent months about Vladimir Putin, with him alleging as early as 2016 that the president would imminently stand down on health.

China: Digital yuan worth $3 million now being rolled out

China is also set to begin the trials of its digital currency in the city of Suzhou, which lies about 65 miles west of Shanghai.

India is speeding up review of Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines: Report

On Monday, the Serum Institute of India - the world’s largest vaccine producer by volume - applied for emergency use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Now monolith found on English island, similar to ones in Romania, US

A monolith has been found on the Isle of Wight in England which is similar to the ones discovered in the United States and Romania.

Scientists believe they have discovered Alaska’s Yellowstone ‘super volcano’

As per their predictions, Alaska's Aleutian Arc, the line of islands stretching across the Bering Sea towards Russia's coast, could be harbouring a monster on the scale of Yellowstone's mighty supervolcano.

Pope Francis to make first trip from Vatican to Iraq in March 2021

As of now, the trip has been planned for March 5-8 but a set plan will soon be released by the officials.

Andhra Pradesh mystery disease: Hospitalisation tally jumps to 347

The city in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is struggling to contain this mysterious disease that has taken the life of one person and has hospitalised 292 other people as of Sunday.

Five dead in Pak COVID-19 hospital due to oxygen deficiency; staff suspended

The oxygen disruption has affected nearly 200 people in the hospital, of which 100 were patients being treated for COVID-19.