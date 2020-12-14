Top 10 world news today: EU chief satisfied with Brexit talks, Sputnik V 91.4% effective, and more

The European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has expressed satisfaction with the movement of the Brexit talks. On the other hand, Russian spy agency has revealed Alexei Navalny was poisoned by Vladimir Putin's Kremlin. While the political environment is getting tensed throughout the world, Singapore has given approval to Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has once again shown 91.4% effective rate.

Satisfied with movement in Brexit talks: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen

'First of all there is movement. That is good... We are talking about a new beginning with old friends,' EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

Alexei Navalny was poisoned by Russia's spy agency: Report

The squad, which was working with FSB spy agency, was tracking Navalny since 2017 and the operation began when he decided to run against President Vladimir Putin in presidential elections.

'Fundamental change': Mike Pompeo says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors

The move comes after a 45-day Congressional review period following US President Donald Trump's announcement of his intention to remove Sudan from the list, which was swiftly followed by the announcement that Israel and Sudan intend to normalise relations.

UN, US condemn Iran's execution of dissident journalist

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the execution, describing it 'unjust' and 'barbaric'.

China fines Alibaba, Tencent under anti-monopoly law

The punishments come after controllers a month ago announced their goal to expand examination of China's biggest tech companies with the new enemy of syndication rules.

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, shows 91.4% efficacy rate again: Scientists

The data revealed by Russian scientists claim the shot of Sputnik V has again shown 91.4 per cent effectivity.

Monday blues: Google Drive, Gmail, YouTube face downtime; Twitter reacts

Several users complained about the entire GSuite crashing down along with YouTube.

Boko Haram claims responsibility of murdering 27 villagers in Niger

'We carried out the attack with the power of Allah and His help,' the video claims.

Singapore approves Pfizer-BioNTech virus vaccine

Singapore hopes to have enough vaccines for its 5.7 million population by the third quarter of 2021, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Arab Spring's 10th anniversary: What was 21st century's biggest movement all about?