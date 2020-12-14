Alexei Navalny was poisoned by Russia's spy agency: Report

Russia's main opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned in August by an undercover hit squad working for Kremlin's spy agency, a report has claimed.

The squad, which was working with FSB spy agency, was tracking Navalny since 2017 and the operation began when he decided to run against President Vladimir Putin in presidential elections, Bellingcat, an investigative website has said.

It mentioned "voluminous" travel and telecoms data to back the claims.

In more than 30 destinations, the surveillance team followed him, Bellingcat said.

The joint investigation between Bellingcat and The Insider also found that "FSB operatives from a clandestine unit specialized in working with poisonous substances shadowed Navalny" during his visits across Russia.

Pointing to the data collected for the investigation, the report also said that the "highest echelons of the Kremlin" approved Navalny's poisoning.

These findings come at a time when another report by the Sunday Times of London has claimed that attempts were made to poison the Russian opposition leader again.

It said when Navalny was undergoing treatment for poisoning in the Russian city Omsk, Kremlin agents tried to poison him.

"This was with a view to him being dead by the time he arrived in Berlin," a source was quoted as saying.

However, Navalny liked survived due to the antidote atropine that was administered by the ambulance crew.

