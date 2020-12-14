Navalny poisoning: Putin critic survived the second assassination attempt

The agents of the Kremlin tried to poison outspoken Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny a second time after the first attempt failed, The Times newspaper reported.



A second dose of poison was allegedly given to Navalny before he was flown to Berlin for further treatment, western intelligence sources told the British newspaper on Saturday.

Sources told The Times that the suspected state security agents tried to finish off the lawyer - leader of the Russian opposition Progress Party - before he could get to safety.

The anti-corruption activist made headlines around the world when fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow in August after being targeted with the Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's highest-profile critic, was airlifted to Germany in September this year after falling violently ill while travelling in Siberia.

Navalny has also gained support from western countries who are urging the Russian government to initiate a transparent and detailed investigation into this matter.

(With inputs from agencies)