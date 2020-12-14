Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, shows 91.4% efficacy rate again: Scientists

As per new data published by scientists, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V has once again shown near-perfect effectivity in providing protection from the novel coronavirus.

The data revealed by Russian scientists claim the shot of Sputnik V has again shown 91.4 per cent effectivity. These results are based on the data collected from 22,714 volunteers. This statement has come after more than 100,00 Russians have been vaccinated as a part of Russia's mass inoculation programme.

Also read| Singapore approves Pfizer-BioNTech virus vaccine

A total of 78 people were confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the batch. Of the 78 cases, 62 occurred among participants who received a placebo, the researchers said, adding that in the trial overall the ratio of those who received the placebo to those who were vaccinated was 1 to 3, reported researchers at the Gamaleya Institute said in a statement made on Monday with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Nearly 20 infected cases who received a placebo showed severe symptoms of the deadly virus. However, there have been no reported cases of severe symptoms from the 16 participants from the vaccinated trial, the official statement explained.

Also read| Indian govt releases Covid-19 vaccination guidelines: Check out the details

The authorities are hoping to vaccine every resident of the country by the end of the next year. "I believe we will be able to vaccinate most of the population in Russia in 2021," said Gamaleya Institute director Alexander Gintsburg.

Once the ongoing trials in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and India are completed, the companies will be applying for emergency use authorization in these countries.

This statement has come a few days after Pfizer has been approved for emergency use and is being given to the general public in various countries such as the UK, US, Singapore and others.