Indian govt releases guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination: Check out all the details

As the United States and the United Kingdom have begun their operations to vaccinate people against the novel coronavirus, the Indian government has also announced its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for inoculation.

According to the guidelines, the COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, a digitalised platform, will be used to track the list of people for the vaccination on a real-time basis.

Let's check out what are these SOP guidelines:

1. About 100-200 people will be vaccinated in each session each day and once they are inoculated, they will be monitored for 30 minutes for any adverse effects.

Watch |

2. During the time of vaccination, only pre-registered beneficiaries will be given shot as per the priority and the provision of on the spot-registration will not be present.

Also read | Covid-19 in India: New cases dip below 30,000 for the third time this month

3. The first priority of inoculation will be given to healthcare professionals, frontline workers and people above 50 years of age. After such individuals, the Covid-19 vaccine will be given to people younger than 50 years of age with associated co-morbidities. The last priority will then be given to the remaining people based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

4. The age group of 50 years may be further sub-classified into those above 60 years and those between 50 to 60 years of age.



