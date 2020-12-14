UN, US condemn Iran's execution of dissident journalist

The UN rights chief on Monday slammed Iran's execution of dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, saying it is "emblematic of a pattern of forced confessions extracted under torture".

"I am appalled at the execution in Iran on 12 December of Ruhollah Zam," said Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as quoted by news agency AFP.

"His death sentence and execution by hanging are emblematic of a pattern of forced confessions extracted under torture and broadcast on state media being used as a basis to convict people," she said in a statement.

Immediately after her statement, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also condemned the execution, describing it "unjust" and "barbaric".

"The US strongly condemns Iran's unjust, barbaric execution of Ruhollah Zam, an Iranian journalist kidnapped abroad by the regime," Pompeo wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, the European Union and France condemned the execution of Zam, who was convicted of his involvement in 2017 anti-government protests.

"The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances," said the EU's External Action Service in a statement.

France described the hanging as "barbaric and unacceptable".

On Monday, Europan nations also cancelled a major forum on business between Iran and Europe.

Iranian state media on Saturday said that Zam is executed for the "the severity of the crimes" committed against the state.

He was also convicted of espionage for France and an unnamed nation, cooperating with US "hostile government" and acting against Iran's security, insulting the "sanctity of Islam" and sparking violence during the anti-government protests in 2017, the official IRNA news agency said.