Iran summons German envoy over EU criticism of journalist's execution: Report

Iran summoned German ambassador on Sunday after European Union criticised Iranian journalist's execution, Iranian media said. Germany currently holds European Union's rotating presidency. Iranian Foreign Ministry also plans to summon French ambassador on Sunday, said Fars news agency.

Like the EU, France had criticised the execution as well.

The dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam had been in Paris before he was captured and taken to Iran.

Zam was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017. His Amadnews feed had more than 1 million followers.

The EU said in a statement after his execution: “The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.”

The French Foreign Ministry called the execution a “barbaric and unacceptable act”, saying in a statement: “France condemns in the strongest possible terms this serious breach of free expression and press freedom in Iran.”

Amnesty International and press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also condemned the execution.

In 2017, regional protests over economic hardship spread across Iran. Iranian officials have blamed USA, Saudi Arabia and Iran's opponents in exile for the unrest.

