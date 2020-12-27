Top 10 world news today: AstraZeneca against new variant, Brexit reactions, and more

As the European Union countries started vaccination drive against coronavirus, Israel went into a third nationwide lockdown hoping to score a 'world record' of vaccinated people. Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca chief has claimed the Oxford vaccine will work against the new strain of coronavirus too. While the world is battling coronavirus, Margaret Thatcher's conversation with her Irish counterpart have been revealed in 30-years-old archives.

AstraZeneca chief claims vaccine works against new strain of coronavirus

WhileAstraZeneca chief is almost sure about this, he said more tests need to be performed to be sure about this claim.

Margaret Thatcher said no to Euro as 'one currency', Irish archives reveal

Britain's 'Iron lady' Margaret Thatcher believed the European Commission's plan for a single currency in the European Union was a "rush of blood to the head".

Lebanon: Syrian refugee camp set on fire after fight between refugees and locals

Syrian refugee camp in northern Lebanon was set on fire on Saturday night after a fight between members of the camp and a local Lebanese family, said state media.

Turkey will retaliate against any attack by Libya strongman: Defence Minister

Turkey's defence minister's statement has come a few days after Haftar boasted about his plans and said his forces will 'prepare to drive out the occupier by faith, will and weapons'.

China steps in to stop war within Nepal Communist Party

Factions within Nepal Communist Party led by current Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and party heavyweight Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' are battling with each other.

Turkish parliament passes law that critics say will stifle NGOs

The law is being criticised for the possibility that it will be used against opponent organisations. Earlier this week, seven civil society organisations, including Human Rights Association and Amnesty said that terrorism charges in Turkey were arbitrary.

Israel enters third nationwide lockdown; PM hopes for 'world record' of vaccinated people

Starting from 5 pm on Sunday, people will not be allowed to step out of their houses unless they are seeking medical care, attending legal proceedings, going to school or exercising.

Afghan peace talks to take place in Doha next month

Negotiators from both sides decided to take a break in early December after months of discussions that were bogged down by disputes on the basic framework of discussions and religious interpretations

Incoming Swiss president calls post-Brexit deal 'good news for whole world

Incoming Swiss president Guy Parmelin said on Sunday that post-Brexit trade deal struck between UK and the European Union (EU) was "good news" for the entire world.

ICC announces 'Team of the Decade', Virat Kohli features in all formats

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was the only player to feature in all three formats of 'Team of the Decade'.