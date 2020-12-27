Israel enters third nationwide lockdown; PM hopes for 'world record' of vaccinated people

With an alarming increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, a nationwide lockdown has bene reimposed in Israel for the third time in this pandemic year.

Voicing a tone of optimism and hope, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a "world record" vaccination will bring things back to normal within weeks, but urged people to stay indoors till the point of normal is reached.

The country went into a third nationwide lockdown to limit the transmission by following strict regulations that have previously, too, helped the country bounce back to near-normal conditions.

Starting from 5 pm on Sunday, people will not be allowed to step out of their houses unless they are seeking medical care, attending legal proceedings, going to school or exercising.

Unlike last time, the Israel government has decided to keep the schools open amid this lockdown. However, children under the age of six, students in grade one to four and teenagers finishing secondary school in grades 11 and 12 will only be allowed to attend the school physically. Grades five to 10 will stay closed and continue with virtual classes.

The decision to keep grades five through 10 home has attracted criticism from experts who believe this decision will negatively affect the emotional and mental wellbeing of these teenagers.

"The decision to ignore this age bracket means the abandonment of hundreds of thousands of children, only because in theory they can be left at home alone while (their parents) go to work," NCC head Vered Windman was quoted by a local newspaper. "But this is precisely the age group that is at a higher risk of developing emotional difficulties, fears and isolation."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, on Saturday after Shabbat, told the masses he has personally spoken to head of companies developing the coronavirus vaccine and has been assured that the companies will be able to provide the requisite number of doses to Israel.

Appreciating the efforts of the local officials for starting the vaccine drive, he said the targets set by the country's administration for vaccination drive of "such a magnitude (they amount to) a world record".